Travel: Dive into this newly-refurbished spa in Meath

Before the M4 was a thing, Enfield was a place people would dread hitting on their way west, knowing they could spend endless time crawling through the much-maligned town, which itself was probably pretty unhappy to be clogged up with people on their way to somewhere else. But while the motorway has returned the town to calmer days, Enfield has become notable for a much more positive reason, being home to the ever-evolving Johnstown Estate...