Through a Glass Darkly

Athread went viral on Twitter recently, detailing people’s first-hand experiences of being derided in towns across Ireland for trying to dress “fashionably”. The offending items included a white turtle neck jumper that was met with a barman asking where the wearer might have parked his U boat, and a monochrome striped T-shirt that gave rise to a Dennis The Menace-related nickname that’s remains stuck 37 years later. A particular favourite related, in just 164 characters,...