This old thing?

As spring blossomed into summer and vaccines were flying into arms like billy-o, all sorts of different markers began to appear along our slow, tentative one-step-forward-two-back journey towards some sort of adjusted normality.

For some, the significant marker was the moment they exited Penneys hauling two massive brown bags brimful of pyjamas, sparkly tops and trackie bottoms; for others, it was a visit to the cinema, the hairdresser’s, the gym, a granny’s house, or the...