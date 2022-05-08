The Wellness & Spa Guide 2022 - Best treatments and therapists
From the best therapists and most luxurious retreats, the Irish Tatler Wellness and Spa Awards celebrate the destinations and the brands that are exceeding expectations
BEST FACIAL
BIOLOGIQUE RECHERCHE BOOSTER VIP 02 FACIAL AT THE SPA AND HEALTH CLUB AT THE MERRION
Fluffy facials have had their day. Clients are now more interested in results-driven treatments and cutting-edge techniques, and Biologique Recherche Booster VIP 02 Facial at the Spa and Health Club at The Merrion certainly fits that bill. Beginning under bright lights so that the skin can be properly analysed, the steps that follow include a massage focused...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
From the rise of ‘Masstige’ to the consumer demands of Gen Alpha, wellness has become a key driver of the beauty industry
The wellbeing focus is seeping into every aspect of our lives, so it’s unsurprising that companies are quickly realising that it is something they can package and sell
Tried and tested: The €300 ‘skin booster’ that’s leaving facial filler treatments in the shade
The new generation of products are focusing on radiance and natural results
Adventures in Technophobia: The high-powered beauty devices that promise to reverse time
Beauty tech is focusing on the eye area: we reviewed two LED devices that promise to rejuvenate the tricky undereye area
The thoughtful shopper: sustainable swimwear, baby bedlinen and dresses to rent for wedding season
Sustainable luxury investments across consciously crafted fashion, homeware and accessories