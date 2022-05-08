The ultimate relaxation destinations: Winners of the Irish Tatler Wellness & Spa Awards revealed

National spa of the year 2022

Aqua Sana At Center Parcs

When this spa opened its doors in September 2019, it was a gamechanger from the get-go. Set in 400 acres of tranquil woodland within the Center Parcs Longford Forest resort, its conceptual approach to combining a forest environment into the spa experience was unique and innovative. From the Scandinavian-inspired Nordic Forest to the zen-like Hot Springs, it immediately appealed to spa novices and...