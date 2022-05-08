The ultimate relaxation destinations: Winners of the Irish Tatler Wellness & Spa Awards revealed
A six month review process has identified Ireland’s best spa locations, services and treatments. The overall award winners are found here
National spa of the year 2022
Aqua Sana At Center Parcs
When this spa opened its doors in September 2019, it was a gamechanger from the get-go. Set in 400 acres of tranquil woodland within the Center Parcs Longford Forest resort, its conceptual approach to combining a forest environment into the spa experience was unique and innovative. From the Scandinavian-inspired Nordic Forest to the zen-like Hot Springs, it immediately appealed to spa novices and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
From the rise of ‘Masstige’ to the consumer demands of Gen Alpha, wellness has become a key driver of the beauty industry
The wellbeing focus is seeping into every aspect of our lives, so it’s unsurprising that companies are quickly realising that it is something they can package and sell
Tried and tested: The €300 ‘skin booster’ that’s leaving facial filler treatments in the shade
The new generation of products are focusing on radiance and natural results
Adventures in Technophobia: The high-powered beauty devices that promise to reverse time
Beauty tech is focusing on the eye area: we reviewed two LED devices that promise to rejuvenate the tricky undereye area
The thoughtful shopper: sustainable swimwear, baby bedlinen and dresses to rent for wedding season
Sustainable luxury investments across consciously crafted fashion, homeware and accessories