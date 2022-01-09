The thoughtful shopper: where the conscious cents are going this month

Every Stitch, Considered

Moss & Cable in south west Donegal was a lockdown project for founder Siobhan McKenna. She ensures that all production takes place locally, by family-owned businesses with skills going back generations, while each garment is made using locally-sourced yarn (100 per cent pure new wool, Merino wool and Merino lambswool, which is new for the season). All styles are unisex too, making this brand feels truly modern. Prices from €165.