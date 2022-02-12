The thoughtful shopper: Sustainable activewear, last forever raincoats, and a diffuser that thinks it’s a speaker
Your guide to men’s fashion and lifestyle items that encourage a thoughtful approach to consumption
1. Train Together
With the latest developments in technical materials, innovative features and styling Oysho – the popular activewear chain owned by Inditex – has released its first menswear drop. The Train Together capsule collection features breathable, fast-drying fabrics and much of the line bears the ‘Join Life’ label, highlighting the group’s use of sustainable raw materials and energy-friendly processes. oysho.com
2. Very...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Skin deep: How men broke with convention to become the new big spenders in beauty
The growing the market for male cosmetics shows it’s not just about basic grooming anymore
Lise Hand: Being ordered to write about love in February is a gigantic pain in the arse, so I went to the pub instead
Ireland’s enduring love affair is with our greatest pubs, where the stories, yarns, tall tales, banter and argument add to that distinctive scent which is baked into the very walls of these time-honoured houses
Adventures in Technophobia: a quick-fix relaxation therapy for the time poor that will fit in the palm of your hand
Jessie Collins checks out a device that’s tipped to be the next big thing in wellbeing tech
Séamas O’Reilly: Elon Musk got to where he is through ingenuity, but the emerald mine his father owned probably didn’t hurt.
There’s a huge market in preaching male betterment through books, podcasts and YouTube series, but much of it adds little to the common store of human knowledge