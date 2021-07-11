The thoughtful shopper

Clean Sweep

The words ‘natural’ and ‘eco-friendly’ increasingly appear on beauty packaging, but how can trust everything we read? Few brands make it clearer than Mervue Organic, a new skincare brand born in the heart of Galway, which has been awarded just about every organic, sustainable and ethical accreditation available. Packaged in beautiful (and recyclable) blue glass, for founder Yvonne Daly it was vital that each formula is as kind to the environment...