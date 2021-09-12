The thoughtful shopper

1. Form and Function

Its name might have you convinced otherwise, but heritage tailoring brand Tiger of Sweden isn’t without its Irish links. The coming autumn winter season will mark the label’s second with Raheny-born Bryan Conway at the helm as creative director. Inspired by the day-to-day looks worn by commuters in Stockholm, the designer’s nominated home, the collection is an understated celebration of functional Swedish style. Those looking to shop like a Scandinavian...