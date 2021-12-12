The thoughtful shopper

1. Everyday Decadence

Susie Cave, the woman behind fashion label The Vampire’s Wife, has designs on our homes. Staying true to her gothically romantic style, The Vampire’s House interiors collection will be built out room-by-room, with the debut launch focusing on the bedroom. From frilled eye masks and eiderdown quilts to pill and jewellery boxes for the bedside table, everything is made using luxurious printed silk satins, embroidered velvets and the brand’s signature metallic...