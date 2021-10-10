The thoughtful shopper

Softly Sculptural

Trends might have erred towards the essential over the last year, but fashion’s transportive quality means there’s always a dose of the fantastical within arm’s reach. Case in point: Irish brand August Night’s newest collection. Taking inspiration from visual, literary and lyrical sources, the thoughtfully designed bags come in lustrous duchess satin and tumbled linen, but keep an eye out for upcoming evening-friendly dusted velvet varieties. Prices from €125, augustnight.ie....