The thoughtful shopper
Buy now, wear forever jewellery and accessories for the sustainably minded.
Softly Sculptural
Trends might have erred towards the essential over the last year, but fashion’s transportive quality means there’s always a dose of the fantastical within arm’s reach. Case in point: Irish brand August Night’s newest collection. Taking inspiration from visual, literary and lyrical sources, the thoughtfully designed bags come in lustrous duchess satin and tumbled linen, but keep an eye out for upcoming evening-friendly dusted velvet varieties. Prices from €125, augustnight.ie....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Séamas O’Reilly
On the overwhelming inability to place any art on his walls.
The Architectural eye
The Instagram eye is dead, and from its ashes an enthusiasm for daring, innovative and individual eye makeup is born, writes Laura Kennedy.
Wrist Factor
Leslie Williams celebrates some of the newest and most classic timepieces that revel in art and design.