Subscribe Today
Log In

Irish Tatler

The thoughtful shopper

Buy now, wear forever jewellery and accessories for the sustainably minded.

Amy Heffernan
10th October, 2021
The thoughtful shopper
Irish brand August Night’s newest collection

Softly Sculptural

Trends might have erred towards the essential over the last year, but fashion’s transportive quality means there’s always a dose of the fantastical within arm’s reach. Case in point: Irish brand August Night’s newest collection. Taking inspiration from visual, literary and lyrical sources, the thoughtfully designed bags come in lustrous duchess satin and tumbled linen, but keep an eye out for upcoming evening-friendly dusted velvet varieties. Prices from €125, augustnight.ie....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

We’ve fallen into that thought pattern I call “procrasti-perfectionism”; the fear that actually doing something will only inhibit the perfect, proper idea of it you have in your mind.

Séamas O’Reilly

Irish Tatler Séamas O’Reilly 2 hours ago
Gucci autumn winter 2021 collection revitalised some of its classic insignia

Signs of the Times

Irish Tatler Amy Heffernan 2 hours ago
Key tools to help you elevate your eye makeup

The Architectural eye

Irish Tatler Laura Kennedy 2 hours ago
MB&amp;F Eddy Jaquet, Around the World in Eighty Days One of eight unique pieces created by MB&amp;F, one the superstars of the independent watch world, in collaboration with one of the world’s most celebrated masters of engraving.

Wrist Factor

Irish Tatler Leslie Williams 2 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1