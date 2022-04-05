Subscribe Today
Log In

Irish Tatler

The thoughtful beauty shopper: honey-infused haircare, cruelty-free colour and L’Occitane’s eco refills

April’s best beauty products with a sustainable ethos

Brenda McCormick
5th April, 2022
The thoughtful beauty shopper: honey-infused haircare, cruelty-free colour and L’Occitane’s eco refills
Gen See is a new range of clean, cruelty-free and vegan-friendly make-up

Signature scent

Guerlain’s Aqua Allegoria Nerolia Vetiver, from €90/75ml, is a fruity-woody floral fragrance with notes of basil, Calabrian neroli, vetiver and bergamot that makes for a perfect spring scent. It’s the latest addition to the Aqua Allegoria line which has had an eco-focused upgrade. The scents are now composed of up to 95 per cent ingredients of natural origin and, in a first for Guerlain, are formulated exclusively with alcohol from...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Garden Kitchen by Clive Christian Furniture reflects their signature craftsmanship and brand’s expertise in marquetry

The Luxe Radar: the best luxury kitchen gadgets to buy now

Irish Tatler Jillian Bolger
Seamas O’Reilly claimed to have read Brendan Behan’s Borstal Boy, among other great Irish novels, but others were less convinced

Seamas O’Reilly: ‘Having long thought that I’d read Borstal Boy as a child, I picked it up recently to discover I never had’

Irish Tatler Séamas O’Reilly
And so to bed: our sleep can be improved by paying attention to ‘sleep hygiene’ practices

The problem with sleep: how to improve your rest in a restless age

Irish Tatler Laura Kennedy
‘I knew what I was trying to do and if I could pull it off it was going to be something really special’ — Niamh Barry on creating her own work. Photo: Al Higgins.

Inner Spaces: why Irish designer Niamh Barry is setting the international art scene alight

Irish Tatler Brenda McCormick

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1