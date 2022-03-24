Subscribe Today
Irish Tatler

The problem with sleep: how to improve your rest in a restless age

Good habits and sleep aids are just some of the solutions being recommended to arrest the continued decline in sleep

Laura Kennedy
24th March, 2022
The problem with sleep: how to improve your rest in a restless age
And so to bed: our sleep can be improved by paying attention to ‘sleep hygiene’ practices

You’re tired. Everyone is tired. We accept this universal feature of modern life to such a degree that it is no longer even surprising, but if you stop to think about it, it’s more than a little concerning. We’re just not sleeping enough. Research by Laya Healthcare on more than thirty thousand people in 2018 indicated that eighty per cent of us feel sleep deprived on an ongoing basis. That research was conducted before the...

