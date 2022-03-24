The problem with sleep: how to improve your rest in a restless age
Good habits and sleep aids are just some of the solutions being recommended to arrest the continued decline in sleep
You’re tired. Everyone is tired. We accept this universal feature of modern life to such a degree that it is no longer even surprising, but if you stop to think about it, it’s more than a little concerning. We’re just not sleeping enough. Research by Laya Healthcare on more than thirty thousand people in 2018 indicated that eighty per cent of us feel sleep deprived on an ongoing basis. That research was conducted before the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Inner Spaces: why Irish designer Niamh Barry is setting the international art scene alight
The artist, whose new pieces are being exhibited in this year’s Salon Art + Design Fair in New York, shares her thoughts on art, business and making an impact
Walk the line: Author Sinéad Gleeson on needing stamina, working with Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon and ‘not being dead’
The Irish broadcaster and author has co-edited This Woman’s Work, a collection of essays on music by 16 female writers
Laura Kennedy on beauty: Look to the noughties for new season inspiration
Get ready for glittered eyeshadow, lashings of lip gloss and the return of the bob haircut
Annmarie O’Connor: Mini skirts, disco heels and your own skin as an accessory: it’s time to forget about dressing down
Pandemic dressing is over, it’s time to embrace dressing up once again