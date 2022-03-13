The Luxe Radar: Where to stay in the world’s fashion capitals

After two years of online shopping, nothing excites Luxe Radar more than the prospect of hitting the streets in the world’s fashion capitals. We’re dreaming of trawling the racks at the flagship stores of the world’s great design houses; Chanel in Paris, Prada in Milan, Yohji Yamamoto in Tokyo. We can’t wait to discover edgy new boutiques and seek out niche new designers. And, naturally, we’d like to do it in style, checking into the...