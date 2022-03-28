Subscribe Today
The Luxe Radar: the best luxury kitchen gadgets to buy now

Jillian Bolger
28th March, 2022
The Garden Kitchen by Clive Christian Furniture reflects their signature craftsmanship and brand’s expertise in marquetry

From the world’s first domestic indoor benchtop pizza oven to the £30,000 outdoor kitchen, this is the gourmet kit dreams are made of

The Luxe Radar is always looking for the next big thing. So, how does an outdoor kitchen grab you? And we’re not talking about a barbecue station with a worktop; we’re talking a full-on sleek, chic designer kitchen outdoors by the creators of some of the world's most...

Currency
