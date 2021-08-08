The Luxe Radar
What to wear next? Irish Tatler’s resident luxury thrill-seeker has some sterling ideas
Eternally on the hunt for the Next Big Thing, Luxe Radar only had to look across the Irish Sea this summer to find two of the hottest new footwear brands around. For casual days, get ready to fangirl over LØCI, a new vegan sneaker brand whose sleek and chic designs are just what we need. Certified as 100 per cent vegan, they’re handmade in Portugal from recycled ocean plastic sourced from the Mediterranean and Atlantic...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine