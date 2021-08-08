The Luxe Radar

Eternally on the hunt for the Next Big Thing, Luxe Radar only had to look across the Irish Sea this summer to find two of the hottest new footwear brands around. For casual days, get ready to fangirl over LØCI, a new vegan sneaker brand whose sleek and chic designs are just what we need. Certified as 100 per cent vegan, they’re handmade in Portugal from recycled ocean plastic sourced from the Mediterranean and Atlantic...