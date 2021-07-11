Subscribe Today
Log In

Irish Tatler

The luxe radar

Tweaks, tucks, rituals and relaxation. Jillian Bolger takes a deep dive into the latest luxury cosmetic trends.

Jillian Bolger
11th July, 2021
6
Lake Garda’s Lefay Resort & Spa offers otherworldly relaxation

Let’s all agree that a week in a spa would do us the world of good. Not everyone is looking for ‘work’ to be done, of course, but if you fancy dipping your toe in the world of non-invasive procedures, Luxe Radar can steer you in the right direction.

Red hot, and readying to open in Qatar is sister property to (arguably, the world’s most celebrated spa) Chiva-Som in Thailand. Having...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1