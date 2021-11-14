Subscribe Today
Log In

Irish Tatler

The luxe radar

With hedonistic hideaways and outrageous adventures, Jillian Bolger’s lined up a feast for intrepid gourmet travellers

Jillian Bolger
14th November, 2021
11
Secret Bay rainforest retreat

Always on the hunt for the ultra-exclusive, Luxe Radar has been dreaming of hitting the slopes with a Michelin starred chef in tow. With ski season in full swing, Leo Trippi, the award-winning alpine travel specialist has partnered with KSH Management and Kando Events to offer the ultimate alpine collaboration: Chefs At New Heights. Combining Michelin-starred dining, drinking and high-altitude skiing across Switzerland, Italy and France, each experience is bespoke but involves a Michelin...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Cashmere chunky polo in navy, by Lucy Nagle: €395

The Thoughtful Shopper

Irish Tatler Amy Heffernan
Zimmermann autumn winter ‘21

How to do partywear now

Irish Tatler Annmarie O’Connor
Givenchy: fashion is experiencing a sexual reawakening

Let’s Get Lascivious

Irish Tatler Amy Heffernan
It’s hard to beat the traditional turkey and all the trimmings at Christmas

Precision Dining

Irish Tatler Donal Skehan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1