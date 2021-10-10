The luxe radar
Jillian Bolger is drawn to sensational architecture and inspiring art with her designs on luxury travel.
Luxe Radar loves nothing more than gorging on gorgeous interiors and astonishing architecture. Hence our excitement at discovering Welcome Beyond, a swoonworthy collection of holiday houses, small hotels and B&Bs around the world. Their private rental collection is our favourite, featuring cool interiors and jaw-dropping architecture by the likes of Peter Zumthor, John Pawson, Manuel Aires Mateus, and Marcio Kogan of studio mk27. Channelling the modernist spirit of Mies van der Rohe or Le Corbusier,...
