The luxe radar

With all the ingredients for an epic road trip, Luxe Radar fancies the latest Black Tomato x Mercedes-Benz USA collaboration. Teaming up with the slick Auberge Resorts Collection, the luxury travel company is offering five unique American road trip itineraries, and they’re all pretty special. Remarkable Drives of Discovery allows clients complimentary access to test drive one of Mercedes-Benz’s luxurious fleet exclusively for the duration of their trip. The Sunrise to Sunset on the California...