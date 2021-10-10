The Art of the Cut
The statement haircut is back. And there are few people better placed to talk about what makes a great cut than Limerick-born, internationally renowned hairstylist Gareth Bromell. He tells Jessie Collins why it’s all about geometry.
To sculpt a head of hair with scissors,” Vidal Sassoon said, “is an art form. It’s in pursuit of art.”
And watching Gareth Bromell at work, this is exactly what it looks like. Where there would be a palette and brush, there are combs and scissors but the movements are the same as any painter at work – the broad strokes, and then the focusing in on the smallest detail,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Séamas O’Reilly
On the overwhelming inability to place any art on his walls.
The Architectural eye
The Instagram eye is dead, and from its ashes an enthusiasm for daring, innovative and individual eye makeup is born, writes Laura Kennedy.
Wrist Factor
Leslie Williams celebrates some of the newest and most classic timepieces that revel in art and design.