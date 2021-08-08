Subscribe Today
Log In

Irish Tatler

Stylish turns

Dealing with a major health issue prompted Laura Nolan Horgan to create her dream lifestyle brand – and not even a pandemic could get in the way

Brenda McCormick
8th August, 2021
Stylish turns
Laura Nolan Hogan drew on a family background in fashion retail to launch LNH Edit, her lifestyle and homewares brand

Laura Nolan Horgan has spent much of her life working in fashion, dealing with design, production and suppliers across the world. Prior to having her young family, she travelled extensively too, in what is a notoriously fast-paced, high-stress industry. But when the brakes were pulled in the most dramatic – and traumatic – manner a few years ago it changed everything.

She had started her career in the family business working on Fran + Jane,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1