Stylish turns

Laura Nolan Horgan has spent much of her life working in fashion, dealing with design, production and suppliers across the world. Prior to having her young family, she travelled extensively too, in what is a notoriously fast-paced, high-stress industry. But when the brakes were pulled in the most dramatic – and traumatic – manner a few years ago it changed everything.

She had started her career in the family business working on Fran + Jane,...