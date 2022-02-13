Subscribe Today
Log In

Irish Tatler

Stealth wealth: From label-less minimalism to Succession style, here’s how to dress like the one per cent

Among the financial elite, ‘stealth wealth’ is a way of living that’s inconspicuous but undeniably moneyed

Amy Heffernan
13th February, 2022
10
Z Zegna: Move away from maximalism, a logo-less, unadorned aesthetic makes it harder to gauge a piece’s price tag.

In his 1926 short story The Rich Boy, F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote, “Let me tell you about the very rich ... They are different from you and me.” If Fitzgerald were still writing today, we might have to suggest an addendum for 2022. Today’s super-wealthy may well exist on a different plane, but you would never know just by looking at them.

Among the financial elite, ‘stealth wealth’ is a way of living that’s...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

If pared-back design is more your thing, you won’t find finer than USM, the high-end Swiss furniture company, who’ve been making their signature Haller modular furniture for 55 years

The Luxe Radar: Boss your home office into shape with luxury furniture, green technology and vintage classics

Irish Tatler Jillian Bolger
Nigel O’Reilly: ‘You’ve got to push yourself, and collaborating is one way of exploring new materials.’ Picture: Nathalie Márquez-Courtney

My objects of desire: Nigel O’Reilly, the Mayo-based goldsmith, on gemstones and Magon watches

Irish Tatler Nathalie Márquez Courtney
The bathing therapy ritual at The Cliff at Lyons costs €150 for two people for 60 minutes. Picture: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography

Paradise Found: Soak your way to a calm mind under a canopy of trees at this garden room

Irish Tatler Jessie Collins
Elvis Presley in 1956: a symbol of barely concealed sexual energy. Picture: Kobal/Shutterstock

What makes a man stylish? There is no one simple answer, it seems, but a new book showcases some of the most iconic looks and figures in men’s fashion

Irish Tatler Business Post

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1