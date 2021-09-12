Stars of the sea
Make the most of Ireland’s abundant seafood with this fish dish from Jamie Oliver.
These luxurious seafood parcels with fish, scallops, king prawns, pak choi and fragrant green sauce are featured in Together, Jamie Oliver’s new book.
“For me, recipes like this feel like a little adventure. Sourcing beautiful fresh fish and seafood, and cooking it all in a sealed bag really amplifies the flavours and feels exciting, meaning each of your guests ends up with their own parcel of treasure to enjoy.”
Serves ...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
“I don’t know what I want to do but I just know I haven’t done it”
Aidan Gillen has already played more diverse characters than other actors depict in several careers. But this, he tells Edel Coffey, is only the beginning.
The Sober life
A careful edit of core products – and a tool kit of problem solvers – are replacing more complicated skincare regimes. Welcome to skincare sobriety, says Brenda McCormick