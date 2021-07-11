Subscribe Today
Log In

Irish Tatler

Singita Sasakwa Lodge

The perfect balance between casual luxury and sophisticated elegance, the newly designed Singita Sasakwa Lodge provides all the sights of a great safari without ever leaving your lodge.

Emma Blanchfield
11th July, 2021
10
Paradise found: Singita Sasaka Lodge, Tanzania.

The most popular destinations for future travel plans are those likely to be found on your bucket list. Think hidden island getaways, Nordic hot springs and African safaris.

The latter is perhaps why the Serengeti is topping the list of must-travel places for 2022. Synonymous with safari and home to Tanzania’s best national park, the Serengeti is abundant with our planet’s most exotic animals and has even been named a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1