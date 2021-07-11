Singita Sasakwa Lodge

The most popular destinations for future travel plans are those likely to be found on your bucket list. Think hidden island getaways, Nordic hot springs and African safaris.

The latter is perhaps why the Serengeti is topping the list of must-travel places for 2022. Synonymous with safari and home to Tanzania’s best national park, the Serengeti is abundant with our planet’s most exotic animals and has even been named a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The...