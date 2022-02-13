Séamas O’Reilly: When I was a kid, mid-life crises were something men did on TV and I wanted in

The mass of men”, wrote Henry David Thoreau, “live lives of quiet desperation”, and while I might quibble on the “quiet” part, it’s true a lot of us do yearn for something more. His words have been used as shorthand for the foibles and frustrations of ageing men ever since, a siren call to that peculiar phenomenon known as the “midlife crisis”. Even the term does seem quite hopeful – indeed, some people are having...