Séamas O’Reilly: Elon Musk got to where he is through ingenuity, but the emerald mine his father owned probably didn’t hurt.

There’s an industry in telling people they can achieve anything, and business is booming. You’ll know the type of thing if you’ve ever had the joy of scrolling through the Instagram feed presented to a human male; painfully buff men in three-piece suits, looking out of skyscraper windows; joyless homunculi on private planes, fanning out stacks of cash with captions like “rise and grind”; adoring tributes to Elon Musk as he spaffs a rocket into...