Subscribe Today
Log In

Irish Tatler

Séamas O’Reilly: Elon Musk got to where he is through ingenuity, but the emerald mine his father owned probably didn’t hurt.

There’s a huge market in preaching male betterment through books, podcasts and YouTube series, but much of it adds little to the common store of human knowledge

Séamas O’Reilly
9th January, 2022
Séamas O’Reilly: Elon Musk got to where he is through ingenuity, but the emerald mine his father owned probably didn’t hurt.
‘I don’t think it makes sense for an entire generation of young men to be told they have what it takes to be a Navy Seal’. Picture: Tobias Tullius/Unsplash

There’s an industry in telling people they can achieve anything, and business is booming. You’ll know the type of thing if you’ve ever had the joy of scrolling through the Instagram feed presented to a human male; painfully buff men in three-piece suits, looking out of skyscraper windows; joyless homunculi on private planes, fanning out stacks of cash with captions like “rise and grind”; adoring tributes to Elon Musk as he spaffs a rocket into...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Fortnite links up with heritage luxury house Balenciaga: fashion, it seems, is set to be a cornerstone of the nebulous digital frontier

Dressing the Metaverse

Irish Tatler Amy Heffernan
US dermatologist Dr Ranella Hirsch, who is quickly becoming the go-to expert for beauty editors on this side of the Atlantic, credits her growing social media popularity to experience and honesty

The Beauty of Change

Irish Tatler Laura Kennedy
The Sensate is a palm-sized wearable device and audio app that uses infrasonic sound waves to send resonant frequencies through the body, in other words, a quick-fix relaxation therapy for the time-poor

Adventures in Technophobia: a quick-fix relaxation therapy for the time poor that will fit in the palm of your hand

Irish Tatler Jessie Collins
Sinéad Burke, teacher, disability activist, style icon and modern-day Renaissance woman. Picture: Jamie McCarthy

In the world of fashion, these iconoclasts aren’t just setting the sartorial agenda. They’re creating a new reality

Irish Tatler Annmarie O’Connor

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1