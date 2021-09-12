Séamas O’Reilly

Lovely! Great stuff. Super!” says the photographer, as if I’m a brittle supermodel wearing a €9,000 cardigan and not a muddle-headed oaf who only woke up fifteen minutes earlier. I’ve done an interview for a broadsheet newspaper and they’ve decided they need pictures of me now – pictures so fresh and exclusive that they don’t even yet exist, so have sent this very charming man to my flat to conjure them from nothing. It’s quite...