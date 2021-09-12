Séamas O’Reilly
Finds himself in the spotlight while also experiencing a mid-life sartorial crisis
Lovely! Great stuff. Super!” says the photographer, as if I’m a brittle supermodel wearing a €9,000 cardigan and not a muddle-headed oaf who only woke up fifteen minutes earlier. I’ve done an interview for a broadsheet newspaper and they’ve decided they need pictures of me now – pictures so fresh and exclusive that they don’t even yet exist, so have sent this very charming man to my flat to conjure them from nothing. It’s quite...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
“I don’t know what I want to do but I just know I haven’t done it”
Aidan Gillen has already played more diverse characters than other actors depict in several careers. But this, he tells Edel Coffey, is only the beginning.
The Sober life
A careful edit of core products – and a tool kit of problem solvers – are replacing more complicated skincare regimes. Welcome to skincare sobriety, says Brenda McCormick