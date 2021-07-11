Subscribe Today
Log In

Irish Tatler

Séamas O’Reilly

On the eternal sunshine of the spotless cultural mind

Séamas O’Reilly
11th July, 2021
Séamas O’Reilly
What’s wrong with this picture? Séamas O’Reilly writes on all the tv shows you’ve watched, but have no recollection of viewing.

Lacking any better idea, I stuck on Shutter Island last week, one of the few Scorsese films I’d not seen. Or so I thought. I was about ten minutes in before I realised I had indeed seen it before, along with another, altogether more jarring awareness that I couldn’t remember a thing about it. “Mark Ruffalo’s in this?” I said, incredulously, to my endlessly patient wife. “Emily Mortimer too?”...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1