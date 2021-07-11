Séamas O’Reilly

Lacking any better idea, I stuck on Shutter Island last week, one of the few Scorsese films I’d not seen. Or so I thought. I was about ten minutes in before I realised I had indeed seen it before, along with another, altogether more jarring awareness that I couldn’t remember a thing about it. “Mark Ruffalo’s in this?” I said, incredulously, to my endlessly patient wife. “Emily Mortimer too?”...