Séamas O’Reilly

My wife and I probably have about twenty artworks in this house, and we like them very much. One of my favourites is a huge print by Limerick-born hip-hop photographer Brian Cross, for the inlay spread of a Blackalicious album. It was a gift for my thirtieth birthday, for which I was back in Dublin, necessitating a lot of packing tape and sore arms bringing its fridge-length bulk all the way to our flat in...