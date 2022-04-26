Subscribe Today
Revealed: Winners of the 2022 Irish Tatler Wellness & Spa Awards

The winners of the 2022 Irish Tatler Wellness & Spa Awards were announced during a ceremony at Dublin’s Marker Hotel

Amy Heffernan
26th April, 2022
Revealed: Winners of the 2022 Irish Tatler Wellness & Spa Awards
A selection of winners across the Best Hotel Spa by region at the 2022 Irish Tatler Wellbeing & Spa Awards. Picture: Andres Poveda

The awards, first staged in 2009, are designed to highlight excellence and innovation in Ireland’s wellness and spa industries.

Winners included Eden One in Dublin 4 (Best Day Spa), The Handmade Soap Company (Best Product Line), Monart Destination Spa (the Service Excellence Award), Ground Wellbeing (Best Self-Care Brand) and Rachel O’Malley of Hayfield Manor (Best Therapist 2022).

Irish Tatler Editor Jessie Collins said: "The Irish Tatler Wellness & Spa awards offer those working in...

