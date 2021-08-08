Recipes: The sweetest thing

Martha Stewart's Fruit Desserts, the latest book from the renowned cook and lifestyle guru is a mouth-watering celebration of baking with all sorts of fruits. It’s full of irresistible treats, from crumbles to galettes – and these elegant cranberry meringue tartlets are something of a showstopper.

“A brown-butter press-in crust forms a mellow counterpoint for these tangy, cranberry-orange-custard tarts. Chill them well before piping on a constellation of creamy, whipped meringue swirls to...