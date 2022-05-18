Pass the mozzie spray: Lise Hand on the rise and origins of the solo female traveller
Women have been setting off alone for new horizons for centuries despite the disapproval of polite society, but now their numbers are fast multiplying as many more discover the joy of following their own path
“On my tenth birthday a bicycle and an atlas coincided as gifts, and a few days later I decided to cycle to India...However, I was a cunning child so I kept my ambition to myself, thus avoiding the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Tried and tested: The €300 ‘skin booster’ that’s leaving facial filler treatments in the shade
The new generation of products are focusing on radiance and natural results
How to shop it: Dopamine stripes for summer’s most cheerful trend
Proving that you can never have too much of a good thing, colourful stripes are the main attraction for spring summer ‘22.
My objects of desire: Brenda Romero, Bafta-winning game designer on travel, typewriters and beloved local haunts
Romero is also the studio director at Galway-based Romero Games
From the rise of ‘Masstige’ to the consumer demands of Gen Alpha, wellness has become a key driver of the beauty industry
The wellbeing focus is seeping into every aspect of our lives, so it’s unsurprising that companies are quickly realising that it is something they can package and sell