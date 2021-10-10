Subscribe Today
My objects of desire

Finbar McHugh is a fine artist, street artist and meditator based in Galway city. He talks colour, energy and unexpected gifts with Nathalie Márquez Courtney.

Nathalie Márquez Courtney
10th October, 2021
Finbar McHugh photographed by Nathalie Márquez-Courtney for Irish Tatler

The shows I have put on over the years – whether they’re big installations in public spaces or creating fine art exhibitions – have always been tied to wellbeing. These days. I spend two days a week making art, and two days doing readings, which is energy work. This involves looking at people’s mental, emotional and physical wellbeing, and spiritual aspects, their past lives, and working on healing in the present.

