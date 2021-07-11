My Objects of Desire

Subscribe Today
Shelly Corkery is the fashion buying director for Brown Thomas. She talks style icons, favourite looks for the coming season and what trends have been telling us about the national mood with Nathalie Márquez Courtney.

Nathalie Márquez Courtney
11th July, 2021
Shelly Corkery, fashion buying director for Brown Thomas, photographed for Irish Tatler by Nathalie Márquez Courtney

I so miss getting to go into a showroom and being able to touch things. I’m led by the detail, in terms of the touch and feel of the material and the buttons and the stitch.

Fashion changes no matter what. During lockdown, we had to diverge into sweatshirts, jersey and T-shirt materials, but now it’s definitely diverted back to dresses as our number one category, which tells you a lot.

