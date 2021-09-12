My Objects Of Desire

I grew up in Brittany, and still buy classic Breton striped tops from companies like

Saint James and Amor-Lux, whose history goes back over 100 years. I’ve gotten my whole family into them, including my in-laws.

After working in the corporate world in New York for years, I was happy to leave my suits behind. These days, I dress casually, but I’m interested in quality. I love these jeans by Native Denims, which are...