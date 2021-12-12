My Objects of Desire

My whole, entire first salary I spent on a pair of earrings. Jewellery is my indulgence. It lasts forever. I want to have a really meaningful collection.

I collect pendants, and each one reminds me of a special moment – school graduation, college graduation, and I have one that my granny made for everyone in the family to celebrate my grandparent’s 50th anniversary.

One of the pendants belonged to my grandmother, and I...