‘Motherhood is quite scary . . . before this I was only responsible for me’ - exclusive interview with Caitríona Balfe The cover star of Irish Tatler, free with the Business Post this Sunday, has been been busy — with a two-month-old son, an Oscar-tipped film, and another season of Outlander in the can. Oh, and did we mention the environmental campaigning or the gin?

12th November, 2021