Modern Love
Relaxed, easy cooking with a Middle Eastern twist. Chefs Yotam Ottolenghi and Noor Murad return with a new book created in the collaborative hub that is the renowned Ottolenghi test kitchen (OTK).
Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love, the first in a new book series, celebrates the way many of us are cooking today – being flexible and creative in our kitchens and making the most of the ingredients we have to hand. This pared-back recipe for grilled courgettes with warm yoghurt and saffron butter provides the perfect starting point for your next culinary adventure.
“This recipe is inspired by kousa b’laban, a Levantine dish of stuffed aby...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Séamas O’Reilly
On the overwhelming inability to place any art on his walls.
The Architectural eye
The Instagram eye is dead, and from its ashes an enthusiasm for daring, innovative and individual eye makeup is born, writes Laura Kennedy.
Wrist Factor
Leslie Williams celebrates some of the newest and most classic timepieces that revel in art and design.