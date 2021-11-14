Liquid lunches of lives past

Lise Hand recalls the heyday of Dublin’s ebullient, decadent dining days.

The publicist was wide-eyed as she recalled the harrowing incident. It was the swinging noughties, she was in Los Angeles to work at some event or other and had arranged to meet an old friend from home for lunch on completion of the assignment. It was, of course, a sunny day in LA and the pair dined al fresco in a chi-chi...