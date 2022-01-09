‘I’ve always been interested in the solitary and the free’

Photography Doreen Kilfeather

Styling Aisling Farinella

Olwen Fouéré has one of the most recognisable faces in Irish film and theatre, acting in everything from big budget Hollywood films like the Harry Potter-inspired Fantastic Beasts to acclaimed plays by Enda Walsh and Marina Carr. With her ice-white hair, clear blue eyes, and luminous skin that bears no relation to her chronological age (she is now in her sixties),...