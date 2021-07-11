“It’s my forehead, but from a decade ago”
Laura Kennedy shares her first experience of the most recognised injectable aesthetic treatment in the world and considers why it’s still taboo when so many of us are getting it.
As a beauty editor, you can’t just go and quietly ‘get’ Botox, then keep that information to yourself. Don’t get me wrong – plenty do. So do some influencers and even more celebrities, the latter often before putting their age-defyingly smooth foreheads and eye areas down to an obscure Peruvian root sprinkled on their morning bowls of chia husks and fern milk. While there are rare and lucky genetic lottery winners in the world, in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine