Subscribe Today
Log In

Irish Tatler

“It’s my forehead, but from a decade ago”

Laura Kennedy shares her first experience of the most recognised injectable aesthetic treatment in the world and considers why it’s still taboo when so many of us are getting it.

Laura Kennedy
11th July, 2021
“It’s my forehead, but from a decade ago”
Botox remains a taboo subject for many, despite its widespread use.

As a beauty editor, you can’t just go and quietly ‘get’ Botox, then keep that information to yourself. Don’t get me wrong – plenty do. So do some influencers and even more celebrities, the latter often before putting their age-defyingly smooth foreheads and eye areas down to an obscure Peruvian root sprinkled on their morning bowls of chia husks and fern milk. While there are rare and lucky genetic lottery winners in the world, in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1