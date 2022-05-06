Inner spaces: The interiors store that’s bringing the best of international design to Belfast

Maven, the interiors business comprising a bricks-and-mortar store on Maryville Avenue and a thriving online presence came about after a conversation the sisters had a decade ago. Catherine had been working for the Titanic Foundation (now Maritime Belfast), the charity behind Titanic Belfast and was ready to move on. Patricia meanwhile had been working for their father, a self-employed builder, looking after marketing and styling show houses. Her father’s passion for what he did every...