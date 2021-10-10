In the moment
Angela Scanlon talks burnout, near-death experiences and fresh perspectives with Edel Coffey.
When we think of the television and radio presenter Angela Scanlon, the first thing that comes to mind is energy. She’s famously upbeat, funny, quick-witted, the human equivalent of an energy drink, the wattage from her smile alone could power a small village. And yet, often there is a disconnect between the public persona and the private individual and Scanlon is no exception. She’s back in Dublin for six weeks to host Angela Scanlon’s Ask...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Séamas O’Reilly
On the overwhelming inability to place any art on his walls.
The Architectural eye
The Instagram eye is dead, and from its ashes an enthusiasm for daring, innovative and individual eye makeup is born, writes Laura Kennedy.
Wrist Factor
Leslie Williams celebrates some of the newest and most classic timepieces that revel in art and design.