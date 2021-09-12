Subscribe Today
Log In

Irish Tatler

‘I used to be quite fetishistic’: Sebastian Faulks on the writing process

The British novelist, known for his historical novels set in France, talks distilling ideas and stepping into the world of Bond

Brenda McCormick
12th September, 2021
‘I used to be quite fetishistic’: Sebastian Faulks on the writing process
Sebastian Faulks: ‘Part of being a writer is you’re a hermit for three years, writing in your cave, and then you have to stand up like a variety performer. It’s completely absurd. It’s all a nonsense, but you have to do it’

When I left university I straight away wrote a novel, which was really terrible. I had wanted to be a writer since I was about 14 or 15, but it was really surprisingly bad. And then I thought, well I better get a job because this isn’t going to pay the rent. So I got a job working as a teacher and then I would write in my spare time in the evenings, weekends and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Tiger of Sweden: its new collection is an understated celebration of functional Swedish style

The thoughtful shopper

Irish Tatler Amy Heffernan 2 hours ago
Aiden Gillen: “Sometimes I think I’m portraying too many evil characters, too many killers, but these are the people in your neighbourhood,”

“I don’t know what I want to do but I just know I haven’t done it”

Irish Tatler Edel Coffey 2 hours ago
Minimal skincare became a key trend in 2021. Paring back to smart, functional basics is not just a speedier alternative, it may also offer its own benefits to skin. Picture: Getty

The Sober life

Irish Tatler Brenda McCormick 2 hours ago
7 January 1922: The sitting of Dáil Éireann at Dublin which ratified the Anglo-Irish Treaty. Republicans, led by Eamonn de Valera, refused to accept the authority of the crown and Irish Civil War ensued

“Dress suitably in short skirts and strong boots, leave your jewels in the bank and buy a revolver.”

Irish Tatler Lise Hand 2 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1