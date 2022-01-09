Subscribe Today
Log In

Irish Tatler

How to Winter

The stillness of the post-Christmas period is a good thing, says Brenda McCormick. We should embrace the opportunity to rest and retreat, and here’s how the experts advise we do it.

Brenda McCormick
9th January, 2022
10
Winter can be a time to nourish your soul, head out for invigorating walks – whatever the weather – then wrap up when you get home. Picture: Maria Shanina/Unsplash

Even before fun-scuppering pandemics came along, Januarys tended to be quite bleak. A combination of post-Christmas come down, dark evenings and weeks until payday tends to sap any fun out of the start of the year.

Whether you spend more time at home out of necessity or design this month it doesn’t have to be all bad. Look at things from a different angle and consider it “wintering”. It’s a time to get cosy and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Fortnite links up with heritage luxury house Balenciaga: fashion, it seems, is set to be a cornerstone of the nebulous digital frontier

Dressing the Metaverse

Irish Tatler Amy Heffernan
US dermatologist Dr Ranella Hirsch, who is quickly becoming the go-to expert for beauty editors on this side of the Atlantic, credits her growing social media popularity to experience and honesty

The Beauty of Change

Irish Tatler Laura Kennedy
The Sensate is a palm-sized wearable device and audio app that uses infrasonic sound waves to send resonant frequencies through the body, in other words, a quick-fix relaxation therapy for the time-poor

Adventures in Technophobia: a quick-fix relaxation therapy for the time poor that will fit in the palm of your hand

Irish Tatler Jessie Collins
‘I don’t think it makes sense for an entire generation of young men to be told they have what it takes to be a Navy Seal’. Picture: Tobias Tullius/Unsplash

Séamas O’Reilly: Elon Musk got to where he is through ingenuity, but the emerald mine his father owned probably didn’t hurt.

Irish Tatler Séamas O’Reilly

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1