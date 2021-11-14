How to do partywear now

It’s official. Christmas is back. After a prolonged pause on social events, a weary world rejoices. Prepare for holiday greetings, old friend meetings and hosting skills revived. The question is ‘how’? It’s not that we can’t rustle up a dozen winter Aperol spritzes on the fly (we are all virtual mixologists at this stage) or that we’re loath to rock around a 10-foot, artfully lit Norwegian pine (socially distanced, of course). The hybrid caveat is...