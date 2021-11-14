How to do partywear now
This year’s party season wardrobe should be flexible, fun and suitably festive, says Annmarie O’Connor
It’s official. Christmas is back. After a prolonged pause on social events, a weary world rejoices. Prepare for holiday greetings, old friend meetings and hosting skills revived. The question is ‘how’? It’s not that we can’t rustle up a dozen winter Aperol spritzes on the fly (we are all virtual mixologists at this stage) or that we’re loath to rock around a 10-foot, artfully lit Norwegian pine (socially distanced, of course). The hybrid caveat is...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The Thoughtful Shopper
Our curated collection of everyday luxuries that come with a sustainable seal of approval
The luxe radar
With hedonistic hideaways and outrageous adventures, Jillian Bolger’s lined up a feast for intrepid gourmet travellers
Let’s Get Lascivious
A sensuality has returned to fashion this season. Embrace it, says Amy Heffernan.
Precision Dining
Donal Skehan shares his step-by-step guide to a stress-free Christmas feast