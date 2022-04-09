Holiday at home: This Bauhaus-inspired hotel is adding a splash of creativity to a stay in Dublin
Arthaus is home to a collection of 100 works by Irish and international artists
City breaks can be great fun but it’s sometimes difficult to find accommodation that suits your plans. Often you don’t need a super-high-end hotel as you’ll be out and about a lot, nor do you want to stay in a purely functional glorified hostel. And the location is always paramount, too. In Dublin’s case, many boxes are ticked by the colourful Arthaus Hotel which opened last year....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Adventures in Technophobia: the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ smartphones reviewed
The new Galaxy S22 Ultra aims to merge the best of the Note and S series all in one place
The thoughtful shopper: elevated everyday jewellery, trainers made from cactus and responsible leather goods
Accessories that come with conscious shopping credentials
Fashion: how high end designer brands are changing their core values to respond to the ‘conscious customer’
Luxury designers are making clothing designed to last, leaving fast fashion brands in their wake
Sustainable fashion: The repair company that specialises in luxury shoes and handbags
In a bid to boost the life span of our wardrobes, and encourage a more sustainable clothing economy, there’s a category disrupting the new luxury market.