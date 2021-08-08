Subscribe Today
Log In

Irish Tatler

Hit refresh

From wild colours and outlandish faux furs to disco feels and 1970s abandon, autumn’s trends are carefree, fun and highly individualistic

Jessie Collins
Amy Heffernan - avatar

Amy Heffernan
8th August, 2021
Hit refresh
Lose yourself, your keys and the rest in this season’s oversized handbag trend

The back-to-business bag

If fashion’s recent fixation on micro purses – the teeny tiny Jacquemus Le Chiquitos and Fendi’s Nano Baguettes – seemed incongruous to you, especially given the countless bottles of hand sanitiser and an array of face masks we’re beheld to carry, then delight in the news that huge handbags are back. So much so that Cassie Smart, head of womenswear at Matches Fashion, says the retailer has grown its XL...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1