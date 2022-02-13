Gareth Smith of Michael’s restaurant on how to cook the ultimate roast chicken in one hour

This roast chicken recipe, and the one for the irresistible chicken wing gravy, come courtesy of chef Gareth Smith, of the renowned Michael’s restaurant in Dublin. Smith has teamed up with friend and business partner Rick Higgins, a butcher, to create And For Mains . . . a cookbook full of hearty recipes, tips and plenty of entertaining stories from the pair.

“Who doesn’t love a roast chicken? I’d often just chuck one into the oven...