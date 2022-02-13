Gareth Smith of Michael’s restaurant on how to cook the ultimate roast chicken in one hour
Five minutes of prep, an hour or so in the oven and you’re sorted
This roast chicken recipe, and the one for the irresistible chicken wing gravy, come courtesy of chef Gareth Smith, of the renowned Michael’s restaurant in Dublin. Smith has teamed up with friend and business partner Rick Higgins, a butcher, to create And For Mains . . . a cookbook full of hearty recipes, tips and plenty of entertaining stories from the pair.
“Who doesn’t love a roast chicken? I’d often just chuck one into the oven...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The Luxe Radar: Boss your home office into shape with luxury furniture, green technology and vintage classics
It’s time for a serious home office upgrade, writes Jillian Bolger
My objects of desire: Nigel O’Reilly, the Mayo-based goldsmith, on gemstones and Magon watches
O’Reilly’s handcrafted high jewellery has been worn by Saoirse Ronan and featured in Sotheby’s Important Jewels auction in New York.
Stealth wealth: From label-less minimalism to Succession style, here’s how to dress like the one per cent
Among the financial elite, ‘stealth wealth’ is a way of living that’s inconspicuous but undeniably moneyed
Paradise Found: Soak your way to a calm mind under a canopy of trees at this garden room
The Garden Room is specially tailored to couples or friends looking for a private, indulgent experience that channels all the qualities of The Cliff at Lyons in Kildare and its spa in the open air